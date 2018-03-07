Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People left without water in Sudbury and Doveridge can now get supplies from a village collection point.

Severn Trent Water has now set up a second bottled water collection point in the coach park at Sudbury Hall, in Main Road, after residents in the two villages complained that other collection point was around 12 miles away in Ashbourne.

Some homes in Sudbury and Doveridge have been without water now for two days as the Beast from the East storm hit the area, leading to frozen pipes and then burst when the big defrost happened over the weekend.

As many frozen water pipes thawed they have burst causing widespread shortages which has led to emergency supplies of bottled water being handed out to residents from collection points, with previously the nearest one being Ashbourne.

Taking to Twitter, Severn Trent Water said: "For customers in the Ashbourne area - as a precaution and as our network gets back to normal - we've got an additional bottled water collection point in the coach park at Sudbury Hall, Main Road, Sudbury, Ashbourne, DE6 5HT."

Severn Trent, which supplies the water to Derbyshire, said supplies should return to normal this morning, Wednesday, March 7, after issues with another pipe bursting overnight. However, some people in the villages are still waiting for their water pipe to return.

Residents have taken to Twitter from Doveridge to say they need their own collection point.

Russell Broad said on Twitter: "Well, Sudbury is better than Ashbourne for water. Only four miles away from Doveridge now. Why can't we have some actually in our village of 1,600 or so residents?"

Lee Adams said: "Not much use for people in Doveridge then is it? @stwater do you have any understanding of the area you supply?"

The water company originally said yesterday that all of the water pipes in the Ashbourne area had been fixed.

When some people complained they still had issues, a statement was released by the firm saying it was "taking a lot longer than we thought" for the pipe to refill.

But after the second burst pipe issue, it meant homes in these areas woke up this morning to find they were still without water.