The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers near Uttoxeter left without water in the wake of the biggest freeze of the winter are breathing a sigh of relief this morning after supplies were restored.

Some Derbyshire Dales residents, including those in Sudbury and Doveridge, last night, March 5, found their taps were running dry.

The main pipe serving the area had burst during the rapid thaw of ice which gripped the nation last week.

Bosses at Severn Trent, the Dales' water supplier, are now busy delivering bottled water to some vulnerable residents.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A statement on the firm's website reads: "As the pipe starts to fill again with water, there may be some pockets of air that will work through the system.

"As a result, some customers may have lower water pressure than normal, or see their water coming and going this morning as the network gets back to normal.

"We're really thankful for everyone's understanding and bearing with us as we've worked on this.

"Once again we’d like to apologise for the disruption this has caused.

"We know it’s hard when you have no water and we really appreciate everyone's continued patience and want to thank all our customers for their support while we've been fixing the pipe."

On Monday, South Staffs Water reported the cold weather had caused scores of burst pipes - and even a water shortage - in East Staffordshire.

Bosses urged people not to turn on the taps unless it was "essential."