A Newhall teenager has made a last-minute plea to build a memorial to remember the American Adventure as his dreams of rebuilding the Wild West-themed park could be dashed.

Declan Salmon, of Birchwood Avenue, said he would welcome a memorial to the former theme park if 307 homes are built on the site.

The 19-year-old has seen more than 10,000 people sign his online petition asking for the rebuilding of the former theme park near Shipley Park, in Amber Valley. This triggered a discussion between council chiefs.

Amber Valley District Council recently heard a presentation by Mr Salmon's friend, Paul Hazlewood, detailing why the theme park should be rebuilt.

He later said: "The presentation went really well. I made key points about the benefits of a new theme park, however I think they were more interested in the memorial and the downsized version of the former park which was encouraging because an American Adventure of some sort is better than none."

The authority resolved to pass its comments on to Derbyshire County Council, which owns the relevant land and will make a final decision at its full council meeting in April.

Mr Salmon has been invited to present his petition at the meeting. He is expected to tell politicians that if the theme park is not rebuilt a memorial to the former attraction is erected at its former home.

He said: "If the theme park cannot come back then I suggest a memorial for the American Adventure.

"A piece of track from The Missile ride would be great for a statue. Almost 11,000 people would love the American Adventure to return.

"Houses are not suitable for the land as it would ruin the look of the beautiful piece of countryside and the lake."

American Adventure's old home has been given planning permission for a development including 307 houses, a hotel, a retirement village, leisure facilities and offices.

It comes after Mr Salmon's campaign suffered a knock-back when council bosses at the district council said that resurrecting the attraction is not financially viable. The theme park closed in 2007 and has since been stripped of its rides.

Mr Hazlewood has created artwork revealing what the memorial could look like if it was given the go ahead.

He said: "As you can see in my art designs I have down-scaled all of the former park's rides and made a fitting tribute with the monument and memorial.

"If the American Adventure can't come back as a theme park I hope Declan and the 10,000 people who signed the petition and many other fans will settle for the world's first theme park brought back but in a new form of adventure."