Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire are set to bask in temperatures reaching 21C next week.

After experiencing an unusually cold spring, in which we saw snowfall in March, warm weather is finally predicted at the weekend and next week, with temperatures set to be as hot as Portugal.

On Saturday, April 14, there will be a high of 16C but rain is predicted on Sunday.

However, the weather is set to improve at the start of the week with high of 14C on Monday, climbing to 17C by Tuesday and 20C on Wednesday. While Thursday is set to be the hottest at 21C.

Portugal, meanwhile, will be just 16 degrees over the weekend.

The warmest UK temperature this year so far was 19.4C in Kent last Saturday, and it is predicted the county will be five degrees warmer than that by the middle of next week, hitting 24C.