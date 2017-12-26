The video will start in 8 Cancel

Freezing temperatures will be taking over this week with even a chance of sleet tomorrow, but there is brighter weather coming at the weekend.

Today, Tuesday, December 26, will bring a high of 6C, with a low of 1C and there is a high chance of rain.

Wednesday and Thursday will both have a high of 2C and 3C respectively, but falling to minus temperatures later on. There will be a chance of sleet on Wednesday but Thursday is expected to be sunny all day.

There is a better news on Friday through to the weekend, with 5C high on Friday and a low of 3C.

Warmer weather is predicted on Saturday, with a high of almost tropical 9C and a 6C low. Both days are predicted to have rain throughout.

On Sunday, it is believed there will be cloudy weather, with a high of 8C and a low of 3C.