Freezing temperatures will be taking over this week with even a chance of sleet tomorrow, but there is brighter weather coming at the weekend.
Today, Tuesday, December 26, will bring a high of 6C, with a low of 1C and there is a high chance of rain.
Wednesday and Thursday will both have a high of 2C and 3C respectively, but falling to minus temperatures later on. There will be a chance of sleet on Wednesday but Thursday is expected to be sunny all day.
There is a better news on Friday through to the weekend, with 5C high on Friday and a low of 3C.
Warmer weather is predicted on Saturday, with a high of almost tropical 9C and a 6C low. Both days are predicted to have rain throughout.
On Sunday, it is believed there will be cloudy weather, with a high of 8C and a low of 3C.