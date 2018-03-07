Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who needed rescuing after she went into labour early when the Beast from the East storm brought chaos to the area is still waiting for the arrival of her baby boy.

Rachel Miles issued a desperate appeal for a 'hero' to ferry her to hospital during the bad weather. She had gone into premature labour and an ambulance could not get to her due to the icy conditions on the roads in Swadlincote. And up stepped Stuart Bacon in his trusty 4X4 Range Rover who came to the rescue.

He braved the roads and managed to collect Rachel and take her to Burton's Queen's Hospital. The drama happened on Thursday, March 1, and expectant mum Rachel has let the Burton Mail know she is still being monitored - and doing fine as she waits for her baby's arrival.

She is expecting a baby boy and has already chosen what he will be called - Ayron Jacob Stuart Miles. One of his middle names - will be after Mr Bacon as a thank your for being such a hero and getting Rachel to hospital that night.

Ayron is not due for six weeks and Rachel had to go into hospital urgently because he was experiencing labour pains. She has said this week that doctors have delayed her labour because her baby being too small to be born yet.

At 32 weeks and four days pregnant, Rachel is being monitored closely as Ayron only weighs 3lbs - a bag of sugar weighs 2lb.

Rachel said: "Me and Ayron are doing okay and are being closely monitored by the amazing team of staff at Ward 11 at Burton Queen's Hospital. Stuart is still in contact with us too.

"He's too small for them to warrant him being born this early."

She also took to Facebook to thank well-wishers from the town for all the kind words and support she has received. Replying to comments, Rachel said she is now back home and has been told to rest in bed.

During the bad weather Rachel had put a post on Facebook asking for help getting to the hospital and Stuart was the first to reply offering his assistance.

With the A444 and A511 between Swadlincote and Burton both at a standstill as drivers struggled in the conditions, Stuart, 47, had to negotiate the roads to get her safely to the hospital.

His journey to get Rachel there was not all plain sailing, he was in Burton and was initially making good progress from Swadlincote until he got to the bridge near the Imex Business Centre in Burton, which had been closed by police. But they allowed him to go over when they heard about his errand of mercy - and his 4x4 made short work of the bridge.

As a thank you for everything Stuart did for her, Rachel will be giving her son the middle name Stuart when he makes his debut.

Stuart, who is the managing director of Capital Limos and Wedding Cars, based from his home in Midway Road, Swadlincote, said this week: "I was flabbergasted when she told me about his name. I don't think many people realised how serious it was with it being so premature. I just have my fingers crossed now that they can keep him in there as long as possible to help him to grow.

"I am just one of many people who were helping people out in the snow and a lot of people contacted her to help. I just took her to hospital, just the first one to pick it up on Facebook.

"Rachel has thanked me and is really appreciative which is nice. Hopefully this is the last of the snow for the beginning of the year at least."

Since his errand of mercy good Samaritan Stuart has become a bit of a local celebrity, doing radio interviews about how he stepped in to help out. But modest Stuart is quick to point out he does not feel like a hero as many people were out during the bad weather helping others as they kept the towns moving that night.

He was also given donations by well-wishers for his efforts, which have now been used to help those in need. For Stuart made a trip to the supermarket and filled three trolleys with 150 cans, crisps and biscuits which he has taken to South Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Service (CVS), which runs a food bank in Swadlincote.

Stuart said: "I have filled three trolleys from Lidl to take down to the CVS and they have told me that they are quite short of stock at the minute. They have had a lot of pensioners and vulnerable people in for things like butter. After the big Christmas rush they are now low on stock.

"I have picked up 150 tins of things like beans and soup with are the supermarket own brand but if you have got a hot meal inside of you that is all that counts."