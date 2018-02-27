The video will start in 8 Cancel

A bounty of precious jewellery including a gold wedding ring has been swiped by thieves who broke into a Uttoxeter home.

Among the other items taken from the Russell Close house were a gold eternity ring decorated with diamonds and emeralds, a gold engagement ring carrying diamonds, a dress ring, a signet ring, and several gold bracelets.

Although police did not know the value of the stolen jewellery, they said it "held a great deal of personal value to the family".

The burglary took place between 6.20pm and 7.20pm on Wednesday, February 7.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "If you know where the stolen property is, or if you have any information relating to this burglary please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 706 of February 7.

"You can also report crime by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."