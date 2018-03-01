Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new community centre has become a target for vandals and anti-social behaviour amid complaints it is not open enough.

Midway Community Centre, in Chestnut Avenue, has only been open for just over a year, but there are fears it is not offering many activities for young people.

Now council chiefs have launched a "two-pronged attack" to tackle problems with youths by delivering more activities through a new committee.

Issues over the £680,000 centre were raised at the latest Newhall Area Forum meeting, which covers Midway.

Youth worker Michelle Ray, who it is hoped will become chairman of the new committee, told the meeting: "I was born and bred in South Derbyshire and came back to the area after 25 years. When I came back I was disappointed with the lack of opportunities. There is a lack of things to do unless you want to go to the pub.

"I am a qualified youth leader. I questioned why the community centre was never open. I was frustrated that it wasn’t used."

Cathy Miles, from South Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Service, has already held several events, and found that people wanted more to do in the area.

She told the meeting: "Hopefully we can have a committee of young people.

"We had the one-year anniversary event in October and there was about 150 people there. We gave out some really detailed questionnaires. And the overwhelming thing was people do want is community activities. However antisocial behaviour needs to be tackled first."

Councillor Paul Dunn, forum chairman and who represents Midway on South Derbyshire District Council, said: "We have been frustrated by the use of this £680,000 venture but since the CVS got involved it does seem to have moved on a lot."

Now, a partnership with local agencies which work with young people has been set up to confront the issue.

Chris Smith, Safer South Derbyshire communities manager, said in the meeting: "There is a consensus among this partnership that engaging the local children and families is of paramount importance."

Mr Smith said: "We have launched a two-pronged attack. It has been a real community involvement.

"The CVS has recently pulled together a small group of local, passionate people who wish to get some positive activities set up at community centre."

He said the council’s street sports sessions on a Monday evening are attracting approximately 10 to 15 young people each week."

He said the council is also starting outreach sessions shortly with the aim of liaising with the young people that are hanging around the centre.

He added that the People Express is to pilot weekly art sessions with a view to design an art project to fill one of the walls in the centre and there is an intention to set up some afternoon tea sessions for older people and socially isolated individuals in the future.

The meeting in Newhall also heard action was being taken against some of the young people who were causing issues at the centre. CCTV images have helped identify those involved and community protection warnings and notices have been issued. One individual who damaged a display board inside the centre has also been dealt with by the police by way of restorative justice. Since Christmas police has not received any further complaints of antisocial behaviour.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the community centre is asked to email Cathy Miles on CathyM@sdcvs.org.uk