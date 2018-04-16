Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JD Wetherspoon, which has pubs in Burton and Swadlincote, is closing down its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts for all its pubs and head office with immediate effect following the trolling of MPs and others.

The pub chain said the move also takes account of recent concerns over the misuse of personal data and the addictive nature of social media.

The company runs The Lord Burton, in High Street, Burton, and The Sir Nigel Gresley, on The Delph, Swadlincote. However, these Twitter accounts are no longer active, having last Tweeted in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

The Sir Nigel Gresley Facebook account remains relatively active with its last post appearing on March 26, this year, and it has 486 followers. The Lord Burton has three Facebook accounts and the last post was in December, last year. Neither have their own Instagram accounts.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: "We are going against conventional wisdom that these platforms are a vital component of a successful business.

"I don't believe that closing these accounts will affect our business whatsoever, and this is the overwhelming view of our pub managers.

"It's becoming increasingly obvious that people spend too much time on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and struggle to control the compulsion.

"We will still be as vocal as ever through our Wetherspoon News magazine, as well as keeping the press updated at all times.

"We will also be maintaining our website and the Wetherspoon app and encourage customers to get in touch with us via our website or by speaking with the manager at their local pub."

Wetherspoon has more than 44,000 Twitter followers and more than 100,000 followers on Facebook.