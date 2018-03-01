Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Affordable homes are at the heart of planning applications across the UK, including Burton and South Derbyshire, but what exactly are they and how much do they cost?

For all intents and purposes, affordable homes are the same as normal house - but the asking price is a reduced 80 per cent of the market value, with rental prices also reduced by 20 per cent.

For example, a £150,000 home would be priced £120,000.

Meanwhile the average rent across the East Midlands of £615 per household, would be lowered to £492

As a result, affordable homes aren't necessarily "affordable" but are aimed at being more accessible for people with slightly less money in an area which can be quite pricey, but the idea is also to make new housing developments open to more people.

For instance, an affordable home could still be priced at half a million pounds, but only if the surrounding houses are priced at £625,000.

Likewise, so-called affordable monthly household rent could still be £1,500 if the surrounding homes were being leased for £1,875 each month.

Most council's in the UK will ask developers via their Local Plan - a blueprint for development - to put forward applications with at least 30 per cent affordable housing out of the overall design, but usually only for plans for more than 15 homes.

If a developer was to put forward a scheme for 250 homes, councils, such as South Derbyshire District Council and East Staffordshire Borough Council, would expect there to be 75 affordable homes.

Councils usually have further rules for these applications, including where they are placed on the design, so not shunted to one corner at the back of the site, and not grouped together in for example more than four houses in a row but dispersed equally.

These rules aim to shunt the notion that the people applying for these houses are in any way less respectable than the rest of the tenants or homeowners in the area.

For those looking to buy their homes, instead of rent, there is an additional guideline for affordable prices, alongside the 80 per cent value.

An affordable house can be a property which requires monthly mortgage payments which are no higher than 35 per cent of your household income.

To break it down, if your household monthly income is £2,500 (before tax) then your mortgage payments can only be a maximum of £875 to class your house as "affordable".

Initial starter homes announced in 2016 being sold with at least a 20 per cent discount on market value - but reserved for first-time buyers under the age of 40.

Of course, the term "affordable", when based on monthly income, sees the phrase shift significantly from household to household, with no fixed level as neat and tidy as 80 per cent of market value.

For every household there is a different figure for what an affordable price or rent could be - when based on average income.

Affordable rented housing is let by local authorities or registered providers to eligible households.

Homes let at affordable rent require approval from the Government's Home and Communities Agency.

Eligibility for these homes is determined with regard to average incomes and market house prices in the area.

You are only eligible if your needs cannot be met by the market.

This week, South Derbyshire District Council will vote on whether or not to bring in fresh affordable housing guidance to improve on rules agreed in 2008.

Councillors will debate the issue on Thursday, February 1 and are advised to approve the proposals.

In report on the new guidance, district council officers wrote: "It is important that everyone living in South Derbyshire has the opportunity to live in a decent home they can afford.

"The district council is committed to helping local people who cannot afford to buy or rent homes on the open market in the area.

"The supply of appropriate and affordable housing impacts on the District’s ability to retain and recruit skilled and talented people to support the economic growth of the local economy.

"Affordable housing needs to be of good size and quality, fit for purpose and make a positive contribution to sustaining mixed and balanced communities."

The district council refers to the 2013 Derby HMA Strategic Housing Market Assessment to prove the area's affordable housing need.

It found that there was a need for 447 houses in the Derby Fringe area, 248 in the North West of South Derbyshire and 1,028 in Swadlincote South.

As of April 1, 2015, it showed that only 69 of the required affordable homes in the Swadlincote area had been built, with 959 left to go.

District council officers wrote in the report for councillors that the current average price of a "lower quartile" semi-detached home in South Derbyshire is "not accessible to the majority of first-time buyers".

They say that in December 2015 the price of a lower quartile semi-detached in South Derbyshire was £160,000, which with a 20 per cent discount is £128,000.

A required deposit of at least 10 per cent would come in at £12,800 - classed as "not accessible".

The district council will require all affordable homes to have sufficient on site or nearby parking, gardens the same size and standard as their neighbours and have no shared highways.

They cannot be two or more bedroom flats, be in blocks of unbroken terraces or flats of more than four, overlook large areas of courtyard parking, have bedrooms not large enough for two children to share, among other specifications.

The district council recommends 10 affordable housing providers across South Derbyshire, including itself, these are: