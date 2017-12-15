The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prisoners are set to enjoy "all the trimmings" with their Christmas dinner - including vegetarian and halal options.

The Government website www.gov.uk has released a list of what inmates at prisons across the UK will have to eat this year.

Prisoners at HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire Dales, will be able to enjoy a choice of four different mains.

The most traditional option will be roast turkey and "all the trimmings".

Muslim prisoners will have the option of a halal roast chicken dish.

Alternatively, "celebration ham", which is "sweet, spicy and baked" is on the menu.

And vegetarian lags are being offered a nut roast Wellington.

All the dishes come complete with sprouts or carrots, roast potatoes and gravy.

For dessert, inmates at the open prison will be served Christmas pudding and a mince pie.

Women serving time at HMP Foston Hall, in South Derbyshire, can also have a range of options, including a traditional Christmas meal.

Roast turkey, stuffing and pigs in blankets are the first dish on the menu.

Those who do not eat meat will have the choice of tucking into a savoury nut roll.

And Muslim prisoners are to be offered halal roast chicken.

The meals will be accompanied by sprouts, carrots, gravy and two different types of potato - mashed and roast.

Dessert options are Christmas pudding and white source or fruit.

The list did not include information about Category B prison HMP Dovegate, in Marchington .