Prisoners are set to enjoy "all the trimmings" with their Christmas dinner - including vegetarian and halal options.

The Government website www.gov.uk has released a list of what inmates at prisons across the UK will have to eat this year.

Prisoners at HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire Dales, will be able to enjoy a choice of four different mains.

General views of the entrance signs at Sudbury prison , Sudbury, Staffordshire.
The most traditional option will be roast turkey and "all the trimmings".

Muslim prisoners will have the option of a halal roast chicken dish.

Alternatively, "celebration ham", which is "sweet, spicy and baked" is on the menu.

And vegetarian lags are being offered a nut roast Wellington.

All the dishes come complete with sprouts or carrots, roast potatoes and gravy.

For dessert, inmates at the open prison will be served Christmas pudding and a mince pie.

Women serving time at HMP Foston Hall, in South Derbyshire, can also have a range of options, including a traditional Christmas meal.

HMP Foston Hall, a women's prison in South Derbyshire
Roast turkey, stuffing and pigs in blankets are the first dish on the menu.

Those who do not eat meat will have the choice of tucking into a savoury nut roll.

And Muslim prisoners are to be offered halal roast chicken.

The meals will be accompanied by sprouts, carrots, gravy and two different types of potato - mashed and roast.

Dessert options are Christmas pudding and white source or fruit.

The list did not include information about Category B prison HMP Dovegate, in Marchington .