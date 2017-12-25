Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sandals worn by Lawrence of Arabia that were found in a carrier bag have sold at an Etwall auction for thousands.

The century-old shoes are still wearable and are part of a collection that includes other items owned by Britain's most important military figures.

The collection sold at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall on Wednesday, December 20, for £2,600.

Also in the collection was Napier's English Battles and Sieges in the Peninsular book, which was awarded to Thomas Edward Lawrence by the City of Oxford High School in 1903.

There was also a copy of Lawrence's book, Seven Pillars of Wisdom, which is 'dedicated to Rodney Havelock Walker on your Christening day, 10 November 1935, From Father and Mother, as a memento that you were christened in the author’s christening robe.'

Pictures of the baby wearing the robe are in the lot together with a photo taken in Libya by Lawrence.

Lawrence was a British military officer from Wales, born in 1888 and became famous for his liaison expertise during the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

Owner of Hansons Auctioneers, Charles Hanson said: "When I pulled Lawrence of Arabia's sandals out of a Waitrose carrier bag I was astonished – and delighted. And I am equally delighted that they have now gone to a new home.

(Image: Chloe Humenko/Hansons)

"Lawrence of Arabia is one of Britain's most iconic figures, a man who played a key role in world history and inspired one of the most famous films ever made.

"Most importantly, these items came with great provenance. The entire collection once belonged to Rodney Havelock Walker who wore Lawrence of Arabia's christening gown. The families were great friends and Rodney Havelock Walker bequeathed the items to our vendor’s family.

"We understand the sandals were worn by the great man himself. Though in a delicate condition, they are remarkable survivors from almost a century ago. They must have faced rocky and sandy terrain and may be war-weary."

Nelson's shoe buckles from the Battle of Trafalgar

The Etwall auction house also sold shoe buckles worn by British naval hero Admiral Horatio Nelson during the Battle of Trafalgar on the same day.

Also sold at Hansons Auctioneers on Wednesday, December 20, the buckle went for £5,000.

Nelson was killed in 1805 in a battle that saw the British Royal Navy secure its greatest victory during the Napoleonic Wars.

On October 21, 1805, Nelson, on board of the HMS Victory led 27 British ships into the Atlantic Ocean, just west of Cape Trafalgar, Spain.

The British forces, without seeing a single boat sunk, defeated the 33-strong French and Spanish fleets, which lost 22 ships.

The victory confirmed Britain's naval supremacy and many put the victory mainly down to Nelson's unconventional tactics. But the battle was marred by his death, when he was shot by a French musketeer.

Adrian Stevenson, the militaria expert at Hansons Auctioneers said: "I am not at all surprised the buckles reached their maximum potential. Nelson is an iconic figure and the buckles are linked to the famous Battle of Trafalgar, the decisive naval battle which cost him his life.

"That same battle secured the British Royal Navy its greatest victory during the Napoleonic Wars thanks to Nelson's tactical genius. He was an inspirational leader who carved his name in the history books."