Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The site of one of South Derbyshire’s most prominent Victorian buildings could be renamed when it is bulldozed to make way for housing.

Bosses behind plans to build 13 bungalows on the site of Swadlincote’s 11-bedroomed Eureka Lodge have asked Burton Mail readers to send in ideas to name the site.

They are looking for a name which will pay homage the much-loved building that was built in the 1890s.

It was once the family home of the famed industrialist John Wragg who ran pottery kilns and pipe-works in the town.

With the deadline of Friday, December 22 looming, the Burton Mail has already received a raft of entries.

And the lucky winner is in line for a possible invite to the opening of the housing development.

Reader Stuart Wright, who is interested in purchasing a bungalow on the site, said: "I’d like to offer a suggestion for the name of the development - Eureka Rise.

"The reasoning behind this – Archimedes is supposed to have raced around shouting 'Eureka', having noticed while taking a bath that the water level was rising and lowering as he moved up and down in the tub – hence Eureka Rise.

(Image: Shiela Rostata)

"There are a few street names in the Burton’s Queen’s Hospital area known as 'rise', obviously due to their position.

"I think that with John Wragg having a balcony at Eureka Lodge overlooking the town, the idea of 'rise' would fit the bill nicely, if indeed the lodge is slightly elevated.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"'Eureka' also links the name to the importance of its coal mining heritage - as with Eureka Park, Eureka Road and Eureka Primary School, the latter with the Eureka Wheel on its school badge.

"So the link is with coal mining, Archimedes and his discovery and the lodge's balcony giving a view down over the town."

Other entries include Eureka Kilns by Mark Baker and Eureka Close by Hilary Mastropietro, who also declared an interest in moving into one of the bungalows.

Joe Cunningham-Gardner has said Eureka Lodge Gardens would be a suitable name to keep the Eureka Lodge name alive.

However, a reader believes that the name should recognise the Wragg family and the sacrifice they made in the First World War.

Referring to herself as 'Kay', she said: "Given the end seems near I do think Eureka Lodge and its occupants should be remembered. I would suggest a name linking it to Major Frederick Wragg and his brother Norman, who both died in the Somme/Gommecourt area of France.

"As Fred was killed on July 1, 1916, along with many local men at the same time, Gommecourt Close would be a fitting name for the road, or possibly Somme Avenue.

"Although Fred was killed at Gommecourt, it was a diversionary attack on the first day of the Battle of the Somme.

"Sadly his and many other local men's bodies from the 46th North Midland Division lay out there for several months before being buried.

"Many, including Frederick, were never identified and were referred to as 'grinning skulls' when finally recovered.

"Norman was wounded at High Wood at the Somme during the battle.

Fond memories of Eureka Lodge as a nursery Burton Mail reporter Helen Kreft has fond memories of Eureka Lodge, having attended its nursery school in the late 1980s. She said: "I went there when I was very young but I can still remember its grand entrance leading straight into the main nursery room which was huge. "Well, to a three-year-old it would have been huge. It was big enough to put a large climbing frame with slide straight down the middle of the room. "It was a big open space and had lots of land around the site - perfect for picnics. "It will be sad to see it go, not just because it has held happy memories for me, but because of its incredible history in Swadlincote and I cannot believe it has never been listed."

"This would not only be a tribute to the men of Eureka Lodge, but to all the locals that fell and indeed survived this battle to come home to Swadlincote.

"The 'Eureka' link initially seems a good contender but as the link to the main road is being blocked and there is a Eureka Road close by, the link doesn't, in my view, carry a strong a link as that suggested."

It comes after Yorkshire-based developers Mallard Developments gave the Burton Mail an exclusive sneak peak around the site, which is closed to the public due to the danger it poses.

The house, which closed in 1996, has been left empty but still proudly displays its stained glass windows with first floor balcony.

However, it has fallen victim to vandalism.

The home was added to South Derbyshire District Council's list of buildings of historic and architectural interest, safeguarding the 19th century house's future, but, crucially, it did not achieve listed status.

Despite its important part in Swadlincote history, English Heritage claims the building does not have significant architectural merit and is beyond economic repair.

The district council previously said of the property: "The significance of the building is acknowledged to be of local importance.

"However, it could be argued its significance has been greatly diminished by the introduction of a succession of modern residential developments within its setting.

"It is an isolated site with no main road frontage and has been derelict and subject to constant vandalism for years.

"The opportunity to designate it as a heritage asset has passed, being considered not worthy of listing in 2002.

"Its state of repair has precluded any viable use for a long period of time.

"On balance, therefore, the harm attributed to its loss is considered to be outweighed by the economic and social benefits of a provision of 14 homes in a highly sustainable location."

Any name ideas can be emailed to Helen Kreft at helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk or by calling 01283 245032 by Friday, December 22.