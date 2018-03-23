Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial proposals to build 150 homes on agricultural land on the edge of Winshill have been thrown out by planning officers following a wave of objections.

South Derbyshire District Council took the unusual step of allowing planning officers to refuse the large-scale plans submitted by Summix (Burton) Developments.

The scheme was rejected by planners instead of being forwarded to the planning committee for a decision because the 28-acre site does not form part of the council's Local Plan, which allocates land for potential development.

Summix had sought to develop 28 acres of agricultural land off Sales Lane and Hawfield Lane, Bretby, which also borders Winshill.

In its submission, the developer claimed that the development was justified because of a shortfall in the area's five-year housing supply but this was dismissed by the district council.

The applicant also sparked criticism from locals who claimed the development would put extra pressure on doctors and schools and lead to a loss of wildlife. They also had concerns about the scale of the development.

The plan sparked more than 60 objections from individuals including Councillor Conor Wileman, who represents the Burton Town division (Winshill and Brizlincote) on Staffordshire County Council.

Other objectors included campaign group Winshill Unite Against Further Development, and Winshill, Bretby and Newton Solney Parish Councils.

There was also an objection from The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), saying the site is not included in the Local Plan allocation.

East Staffordshire Borough Council also objected noting it does not support residential development outside of any designated development boundaries.

Despite concerns from residents and groups over traffic issues, Staffordshire County Council officers said they had no concerns over roads data.

But the council said: “The position is that in excess of a five-year housing supply can be demonstrated and policies relevant for the supply of housing can be relied upon. Furthermore there are no indications that the shortfall to date cannot be catered for in the manner envisaged under the adopted Local Plans, with sufficient flexibility within more sustainable locations.

“While the shortfall in affordable housing provision is noted, this is also being addressed through the Plan.”

The report admitted that the applicant offered a choice of housing as well as the construction and subsequent input to the local economy. Officers also said the creation of open spaces and a children’s play area would provide some social benefit.

But the report went on to say: “The loss of agricultural land alongside the unwarranted incursion into the landscape and resulting visual harm arising is considered to carry significant weight against the proposal. Moreover, this proposal is an unplanned approach to the strategic and sustainable delivery of housing across the district.”

No one at Summix was available for comment but in its application, the firm said that flood risk was low and there were opportunities to retain existing hedgerows.

Following a public consultation, the developers had decided to reduce the number of planned homes from 250 to 150.

There would also have been a new junction realignment to access the new development off Sales Lane.