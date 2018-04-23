Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic Ashby hotel which has shut its doors after nearly 200 years is being protected with CCTV cameras and fencing as bosses seek to safeguard its future.

Officers from North-West Leicestershire District Council are working with the owners of the Royal Hotel, a town landmark since the early 19th century, to secure the long-term future of the Grade II listed premises.

The hotel closed in March due to financial pressures and the need for investment after facing a £3.5 million renovation bill to bring the building up to modern standards.

The council has been alerted to ensure no damage is done to the building while it is closed and to support the owners – Oakland Hotels Limited - to re-open it to the public as soon as possible.

(Image: Andy Baker)

The authority said that while no major concerns were raised about the condition of the building during its initial inspection, its conservation officer will inspect the building every month to ensure the heritage asset is maintained in a "decent condition" while the premises are closed.

To keep the building safe the owners have installed CCTV across the site to monitor both the building and the car park, boarded up the windows and installed fencing around the whole site.

The authority said it has an "aspiration to renovate the building" and the site. North-West Leicestershire District Council will consider any application for development when it is submitted.

Councillor Trevor Pendleton, portfolio holder for regeneration and planning at North-West Leicestershire District Council, said: "The Royal Hotel is an important heritage asset in Ashby so we will do whatever we can to protect it. We're speaking regularly to the owners and visiting the site to make sure the building is secure and kept in a good condition while the hotel is closed.

(Image: Andy Baker)

"I'd like to reassure local people that we are working to protect this important building and make sure it has a future."

Simon Dawson, director of Oakland Hotels Ltd, said: "We are committed to protecting the Royal Hotel and that means bringing it back into use as soon as possible.

"We are working hard to prepare a suitable scheme so that the hotel can re-open and be viable in the long term. We understand that local people value the building and commit to keeping the town and district councils involved as we firm up our plans."

The Royal has been a fixture in the North-West Leicestershire town since 1826 and was a popular venue for weddings and conferences, but has been trading at a loss for three years.