Parents looking to keep their children busy this half-term can send them to Uttoxeter Leisure Centre for a range of special activities.

East Staffordshire Borough Council, which runs the Oldfields Road facility, has arranged five days of fun through its Discover Activities in the School Holidays (DASH) scheme.

It will allow youngsters to stay active during February half-term, which runs from Monday, February 19, to Sunday, February 25.

Youth fitness classes will run from 9am to 11.30am on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 3.30pm to 5.30pm on the Monday and Wednesday; 3.30pm to 5pm on the Friday; 10am to noon on the Saturday and 2pm to 4pm on the Sunday. The classes are for 12-to-15-year-old and cost £3.15 per session.

Younger children aged four-plus can take part in a gymnastics taster session on the Monday, from 3pm to 4pm. They cost £5.45, or £3.65 for those with leisure passes.

An all-day multi-sports special has been penned in for the Tuesday, from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Aimed at children aged five to 11, the day will cost £18.70 - or £12.55 for those with a leisure pass.

A big badminton session is being held on the Friday, from 11am to noon, for children aged seven or above. It costs £5.45 for non-pass-holders and £3.65 for people with passes.

From 2.30pm to 4pm on the Saturday, kids of all ages are invited to take to the pool for a fun session with floating mats and balls.

Adults get in for £3.90, children for £2.45 and families of two adults and two children for £10.25.

More information is online at www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/holiday-activities or available by calling the leisure centre on 01283 508160.