Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heavy snow and icy roads caused bin collections to be missed across East Staffordshire last week as bin men struggled to access residential areas.

But there's now some good news for those who have seen their household waste pile up.

In East Staffordshire, the borough council says that any bins not collected last week because of the snow, will be collected today (Monday, March 5).

However, brown bin collections will continue to be suspended from Monday, March 5, until Friday, March 9, to allow the council to divert its resources and support those households that missed a black bin collection.

A spokesman for the council said: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience but, unfortunately, this type of severe weather does have an impact on our service as refuse vehicles are vulnerable to skidding, with the potential to cause considerable damage.

"Whilst we will make every effort to minimise disruption, the health and safety of our crews and the public in general has to take priority."

It comes in the same week that changes will come into force in the area as East Staffordshire Borough Council is rolling out an updated service.

Residents will have received new collection calendars to notify them of changes to their collection days and to get them ready for their new dates for collection.

The borough council has made the decision to change collections days as more housing in the area has put pressure on collection teams. The teams will now follow new routes, so some residents will have a new collection day.

Meanwhile, in South Derbyshire, bin collections were missed on Thursday and Friday last week, March 1 and 2.

Missed black bins, will be collected today (Monday, March 5). No side refuse can be taken.

(Image: Getty)

Missed brown bins from Thursday, March 1 and Friday, March 2, will be collected tomorrow (Tuesday, March 6) any missed brown bins will be collected by refuse teams in the area.

In North West Leicestershire, 90 per cent of scheduled collections went ahead on Thursday, March 1, and 85 per cent on Friday, March 2, prompting widespread praise from residents on social media.

Residents who live in cul de sacs were presenting their bins at the end of the streets or gritting the areas using grit bins, making it much easier for collection teams in the wintry conditions.

Councillor Alison Smith MBE, from the council, said: "Our bins crews did an outstanding job in very difficult conditions at the end of the week to complete the vast majority of collections in the district. They deserve a lot of credit for their efforts in the freezing weather.

"Inevitably conditions prevented us from reaching some streets, but our teams will be revisiting all of these areas this Wednesday and Thursday - so we're asking residents to put their bins out on those days if they didn't have a collection last week.

"A big thank you to residents too who understood the difficulties our crews faced and have been patients and helpful. There were lots of kind words left for our collection teams on social media and we'll be making sure these are fed back to them"