A Uttoxeter bar and restaurant has launched an ambitious plan to expand into a mothballed pub which has lain derelict for decades.

Bosses at the White Hart Hotel are set to renovate the neighbouring former Coach and Horses pub, in Carter Street.

They have been granted planning permission to transform the 17th Century building inside and out to form another bar and eatery.

And planning agent MJ Barrett has promised to retain as many historic features as possible.

Referring to the building as "the tavern", MJ Barrett lodged a successful application with planners at East Staffordshire Borough Council.

It reads: "Given its current state, the building is no longer able to be used.

"But just like the White Hart Hotel, restoring the Tavern will enable it to be used again to keep another listed building in use within the area.

"It will keep the heritage and status of Uttoxeter going. The White Hart has been restored back to use while keeping its historical significance, just as the bungalows have next door, so it would be nice to see the same done to the tavern too."

Builders will demolish the "unsafe" front of the building, before re-constructing it in keeping with neighbouring 17th-century cottages.

The outside of the building and its ground floor will be redecorated.

The application reads: "The interior proposals are focused around lifting the internal ambience, replacing some of the heavy opaque coatings applied to the timber work with lighter stains and paint finishes.

"The heavy carpets will be removed and where allowable the existing timber floors will be sanded and resealed.

"Other floor areas to be over-clad with new timber boarding or porcelain tiles.

"The existing bar area is to be stripped back and a new design planned to again lift the appearance to create a lighter environment."

The upstairs rooms will be used as living quarters for either White Hart staff or private renters.

The statement reads: "The redecoration will improve an important street-scape within the town, while the internal alterations will enhance the ambiance of the restaurant to provide a high-quality bar and restaurant.

"It will retain the important historical features and complement them with a light and welcoming appeal, which will restore the tavern as one of the town's focal points."

The application has been formally approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning committee.