Burton Addiction Centre is set to be put under the spotlight on Jeremy Kyle's documentary series - The Kyles Files.

The ITV programme, now into its fourth series, sees the chat show host investigate high-profile issues that make an impact on the lives of people up and down the country.

In the episode airing on Monday, March 26, he is targeting "the war on drugs".

It will explore laws surrounding cannabis - and whether it should be decriminalised.

Some of the filming for this episode, which will air at 8pm on ITV, was done at Burton Addiction Centre (BAC), in Station Street.

BAC strategic director Kendra Gray said: "One of the producers was apparently already aware of the Burton Addiction Centre and had visited before, they said it was the 'right place to go', as it best demonstrates the journey people go on.

"So they contacted us and asked us if we'd be interested in taking part in the show. We really feel proud that our work is being recognised.

"He arrived on the day and came in to sit in with some of our group talks. In the first they spoke about the consequences of people's actions that they do through addiction.

"Clients spoke in depth about what might help them and how to get into recovery sooner. He is clearly passionate about helping people."

On the show, Kyle interviews owner Noreen Oliver, as well as with two clients from the centre.

The first was asked about how police and hospital officials can better-understand those afflicted with addiction.

The second was questioned about the point when addicts realise they have an addiction and whether the war on drugs can ever be won.

He answered: "We can't win the war, but we can win battles."

Mrs Gray, who has worked at BAC for 13 years, said: "The team said he was very different to how he seems on TV, he was a very kind and empathetic man.

"But we were thrilled to be a part of this. People need to realise this really is a challenge, it's not easy.

"We hope this will help and people will get help who might not think about us. This is a national show saying that we can overcome addiction.

"Most people know someone with a problem, and alcohol destroys lives."

The centre was opened in 1998 by Noreen Oliver MBE, a former alcoholic who turned her life around and decided to spend her life helping others battle through their addiction.

The service provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation to hundreds of people, including detoxification and residential services.

The centre has been celebrated for its rehab service and ensuring their clients stay clean after their treatmet.

The Kyles Files is on ITV at 8pm on Monday, March 26.

