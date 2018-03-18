Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A historic hotel which has been an Ashby landmark for nearly 200 years has closed its doors after facing a £3.5 million renovation bill.

Management at the grade-two-listed Royal Hotel, in Station Road, Ashby, have now boarded up the premises after deciding the business was no longer viable.

The Royal has been a fixture in the North-West Leicestershire town since 1826 and was a popular venue for weddings and conferences but has now been trading at a loss for three years.

(Image: Andy Baker)

The hotel was run by a business called Oakland Hotels which, according to Companies House, has two directors – Klaus Michael Bach, of Sugworth, near Sheffield, and Simon Peter Dawson, of Donisthorpe.

Oakland Hotels said the cost of renovating it would have been £3.5 million, according to the Leicester Mercury.

However in a statement the company said they hoped it would one day reopen.

The statement said: "The hotel has been trading at a loss for the last three years and has been subsidised personally by the directors in order to keep the business open and secure jobs, whilst at the same time trying to secure the necessary investment and permissions to renovate the property.

"Following the latest surveys of the building the estimated costs to carry out the renovation work to bring the building up to modern standards is in the region of £3.5 million.

"It is therefore apparent that the business is no longer viable in its current form and the directors have made the sad but unavoidable decision to close the business down.

(Image: Andy Baker)

"We remain committed to the project and will continue to work with all stakeholders, investors and potential operators to secure the best uses for the site as a whole and to hopefully see the hotel reopened as soon as possible."

Last summer concerns were raised over plans to build flats and office accommodation in the crumbling car park of the hotel.

Oakland Hotels applied to North-West Leicestershire District Council to turn a neighbouring public pay and display car park, which it owns, into a block of 28 flats and office accommodation which could create around 30 jobs.

At the time, the firm said the new development would enable the hotel to remain open.

The site was previously occupied by Ivanhoe Baths, built in 1822.

(Image: Andy Baker)

The Royal Hotel was built next to the baths four years later to accommodate visitors to the growing spa.

However by 1884 the baths became unused and after decades standing empty and derelict, the building was demolished in 1962.

The Oaklands Hotel application was met with objections including from Ashby Town Council who said: "The planned buildings do not complement or enhance the heritage assets in the immediate vicinity."

The project has yet to be voted on by councillors due to "outstanding issues" with the application.

There have also been other applications to develop parts of the hotel in recent years.