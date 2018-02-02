Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton chippy is appealing for fellow local businesses to get involved in its popular Easter Egg hunt.

Queens Fish Bar, in West Street, Winshill, will be holding its Easter egg hunt again this year and is appealing to business owners to help make it more of an extravaganza than ever before.

The chippy hid 40 paper eggs around Winshill that children would exchange for chocolate eggs.

This time around, the chip shop owners want to invite other businesses to join in by sponsoring eggs.

Each one costs £1 and can be contributed in multiples of 10. Each paper egg will mention the sponsor and will be displayed in the shop when found, handed in and exchanged for a real chocolate egg.

Queens Fish Bar will contribute 40 eggs. All sponsors will also be featured on the Queens Fish Bar television screen and on its Facebook page as a thank-you for their contribution.

The competition, which will run from Sunday, March 18, to Monday, April 2, is free to enter and will be open to all children aged 12-years-old and under, but there will be a 'one egg per child' rule in place.

The egg hunt route and number of eggs left to find will be on display in the shop, in the window and also on the Queens Fish Bar Facebook page. All eggs must be handed in by Monday, April 2.

Owner Mario Constantinou said: "Our first priority is always to provide friendly service and amazing food but we also like to get involved with our local community as we have been made to feel very welcome in Winshill since we came here in November 2015.

"Since we are hoping for more eggs this year, we will be asking at the Winshill Resource Centre for volunteers to help distribute the eggs."

Any business wishing to get involved can ring Queens Fish Bar on 01283 515304 no later than February 18 or message the Queens Fish Bar Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/queensfishbarwinshill/