An 81-year-old woman has been banned from driving for five years. She was among the latest defendants dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Driving dangerously

Phyllis Maguire, 81, of Doles Lane, Findern, admitted driving a vehicle dangerously on the A52 at Derby, on October 15.

She has been banned from driving for five years and ordered to pay a £150 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted criminal damage. Mark Paterson, 42, of Plummer Road, Newhall, admitted intentionally damaging a window belonging to Trident Housing, in Swadlincote, on November 23.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay £75 compensation and a £85 victim surcharge.

Assaulting a man

A man has admitted assault. Stephen Sharpe, 58, of Stoneygate Close, Newhall, admitted assaulting a man at an address in Swadlincote on July 6.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.