A woman has admitted breaking the speed limit while driving through Linton.

Jennifer Mott, 69, of Edinburgh Road, Church Gresley, admitted driving a Nissan Qashqai in Hillside Road, Linton, on May 8 and exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 52mph.

She has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with six points.

Her case was dealt with at at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. Other cases dealt with at the court include:

Assaulting a woman

Amjad Mahmood, 43, of Hunter Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on May 21.

He has been made the subject of a two-year community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to complete 80 hours unpaid work.

He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Meat thief

Leon Tilt, 32, of Dundee Road, Midway, admitted attempting to steal alcohol worth £300 from Co-op, Ashby, on November 30.

He also admitted threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man in Lower Midlands Road, Swadlincote, on November 24.

He also admitted stealing meat worth £150 from Co-op, Willington, on November 29.

He has been made the subject of a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because the offences were committed while on licence. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Speeding motorist

Zhen Rizwan, 23, of Derby Road, Burton, has been found guilty of driving a Fiat Doblo in Burton Road, Woodville, on May 8 and exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 42mph.

He has been fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with five points.

Without insurance

Luke Stone, 27, of Casey Lane, Burton, admitted driving a vehicle on the A38 at Findern on June 17 otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £610 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £61 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Speeding driver

Neil Heath, 59, of Castle Road, Castle Gresley, admitted driving a Citroen in Hillside Road, Linton, on May 8 and exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 41mph.

He has been fined £92 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four points.

Driving while banned

Andrew Hogg, 50, of Main Street, Linton, has been found guilty of driving a Renault Clio in Boundary Close, Burton, on July 15 while banned from driving and without insurance.

He has been jailed for 26 weeks because he was convicted after a trial, and has an appalling record for similar offences. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.