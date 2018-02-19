The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has been arrested after allegedly verbally abusing a 999 crew and leaving an offensive note on an ambulance as it attended a medical emergency.

Staffordshire Police said the alleged incident happened at around noon yesterday, Sunday, February 18, after paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to a property following a 999 call.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old woman at 10pm last night on suspicion of a Section 4 Public Order offence.

The incident happened in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent. The woman, who is from the Tunstall area, remains in police custody and police inquiries are currently on-going.

Chief Inspector John Owen, commander for Stoke North Local Policing Team, said: "We will not tolerate abuse or intimidation of our emergency services. This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we will take appropriate action against offenders.

"The arrest relates to matters of verbal abuse that could constitute offences under the Public Order Act. This is not solely about the note."

The incident was not initially reported to Staffordshire Police but the force decided to take action after seeing details reported on Twitter.