A woman has admitted fraud after failing to deliver an item she sold on an online buying site, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court heard.

False representation

A woman has admitted fraud. Leah Millard, 23, of Goldthorn Court, Kidderminster, admitted committing fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, namely advertising a mini digger on Gumtree, took payment but did not deliver the item intending to make a gain for herself, namely £1,650, in Mount Road, Castle Gresley, on August 28, 2016.

She has been made the subject of a 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because it was a planned offence. She will also complete a rehabilitation activity requirement. She was ordered to pay £825 court costs.

Insufficient tyre tread

A man has admitted having insufficient tyre-tread. Rajesh Sharma, 27, of Regina Drive, Walsall, admitted using a Honda Civic in Main Street, Overseal, on May 12, without an MoT certificate.

He also admitted using the Honda with insufficient tyre tread.

He has been fined £293 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Breach of trust

A man has admitted assaulting a woman. Mark Broadbent, 31, of Park Lane, East, Tipton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on October 21.

He has been made the subject of a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because it was a gross breach of trust. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted committing criminal damage. Erno Horvath, of Baggeley Street, Burton, admitted intentionally damaging a rear gate and a rear door in Burton on September 2. He has also admitted assaulting a woman on the same day.

He admitted failing to attend court on October 2 and November 14.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.