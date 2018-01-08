The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in her home in Egginton, in a fire that firefighters believed could have been caused by a candle.

Crews were called to the Ash Grove Lane in the village on Sunday, January 7.

The fire broke out in a ground floor bedroom of the property. The owners managed to escaped being seriously hurt and there was only minor damage to the property.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at 2.32pm on Sunday that there was a house fire in a property in Egginton.

"The fire was in a ground floor bedroom of the property.

"In terms of the cause, it looks like it was a candle that had started the fire, but this has not yet been confirmed by the chief officer who attended the scene.

"There was also an ambulance in attendance and a female was treated for smoke inhalation, but she was not taken to hospital."