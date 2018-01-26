The video will start in 8 Cancel

Female prisoners are being urged to wonder "if only" in a creative writing contest that could see them feature at Derby Book Festival.

The festival, which runs between Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 9 aims to celebrate the best of Derbyshire's writing talent.

And for the first time, its "flash fiction" section could this year feature the work of inmates at women's prison Foston Hall.

Prisoners serving time at the South Derbyshire jail will have to write stories or poems which are strictly 50 words long entitled "if only".

A panel of judges will read all entries and the three winning stories will be illustrated by students at the University of Derby, printed on festival bookmarks, read at its events and published online.

A spokesman from Derby Book Festival said: "Derby Book Festival is delighted that HMP Foston Hall is to take part in the flash fiction competition.

"Women at Foston Hall will be able to enter a separate category specifically for them, also based on the theme 'if only'.

"There will be a winner and runner up in the category, with the winning entry also being published on a bookmark to promote the festival."

Anybody is welcome to take part in the competition and can submit their 50-word stories online at http://www.derbybookfestival.co.uk/competition/ .

The categories are split into three, those aged 11 and younger, those between 12 and 17 and those aged 18 and older.

The closing date for the competition is at 10pm on Thursday, February 8 and must be submitted on the website.