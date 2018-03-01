Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The music fan who made almost £6,000 selling an affectionate letter penned by rock superstar Jimi Hendrix is aiming to cash in again on her 1960s' links with the guitar legend.

Hendrix gave a 19-year-old Anthea Connell an autographed note in 1967. The Nottingham mother-of-two was at a show at The Starlight Room at Boston Gliderdrome, when the guitarist leapt off stage, spoke to her and wrote a message of love on the back of a guitar strings packet.

The note read: "To Anthea. Love and kisses to you forever. I wish I could really talk to you. Stay sweet. Jimi Hendrix."

Mrs Connell, now 69, decided to sell the autographed note from the rock legend at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall in October last year.

The note raised an astonishing £5,700 at the Heage Lane auction house, despite only having an estimate of between £2,000 and £3,000.

While sorting through her home, Mrs Connell came across a second guitar strings packet given to her by Hendrix.

She said: "I was filing all the newspaper cuttings about the autograph sale and came across some correspondence relating to my appearance on TV's Find A Fortune in 2001, when the Hendrix autograph was first authenticated.

"The spare guitar strings packet was tucked in with it.

"I'd completely forgotten about it. When Jimi was talking to me, he asked a band member to bring him something to sign.

"Someone came over with a couple of guitar strings packets. Jimi signed one but gave them both to me. I never thought anything of it. The packet is almost a twin to the one he autographed."

The second guitar strings packet will be sold at the auction at Hansons Auctioneers on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to sell for between £100 and £150.

Mrs Connell added: "I did wonder, is it worth anything, shall I sell it? But I know there are lots of huge Hendrix fans out there who would love to own something that belonged to him."

Claire Howell, music valuer at Hansons added: "Random items that belonged to stars do occasionally come up for auction, things like plectrums, drum skins or even a knob off a guitar. We sold a matchbox signed by footballer George Best once.

"Stars used to just grab anything they could find to write on, which isn't the case anymore. In fact, some are reluctant to sign autographs in case the people who ask for them are not genuine fans.

"The guitar string packet is unusual but because of the great provenance we have thanks to Anthea's story, I am sure a Hendrix fan would like to buy it.

"Jimi Hendrix autographs and memorabilia are rare because he died young, aged 27 in 1970. Some of the most sought-after musical autographs belong to people who died young.

"They call it the 27 club because, as well as Hendrix, Jim Morrison of The Doors, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse all died at the age of 27."

Other items that will be sold at the music auction include a framed and authenticated autograph from Jimi Hendrix, estimated between £2,000 and £3,000, along with autographs from Led Zeppelin, which could go for £2,500 to £3,000.

Anybody interested in learning more about the auction can do so by calling 01283 733988 or by emailing jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk .