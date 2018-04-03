Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Men are paid almost 14 per cent more than women at Staffordshire Police, but organisers insist steps are being taken to ensure 'the gap is bridged'.

The force has published its gender pay gap report, detailing the difference in pay of employees.

This shows that men are paid 13.4 per cent more, considerably below the average seen across the country of a little more than 18 per cent.

Due to new Government legislation, all employers with more than 250 employees must reveal details on any gender pay gap to show the difference in average hourly pay.

Justine Kenny is the force's director of people and resources, who explained that those working behind the report were working to close the gap.

She said: "Although we are pleased that the force is below the national average, we aren't complacent and are currently taking a number of proactive steps to ensure the gap is bridged as far as it can be.

"There are a number of reasons for the pay difference, many of which are outside of the control of the force and relate to education, society, the economy, and the culture we live in.

"Those issues can't be solved overnight and there is no quick fix.

"Within the force though, we know that there are statistically more male police officers in the force and more men in senior positions, and this, of course, makes our pay gap on the whole wider.

"When broken down into officers and staff though, because of the way the formula works, the picture looks quite different – 3.6 per cent for officers and 5.7 per cent for staff.

"We also know that women in particular are likely to face challenges of returning to policing after taking a break to have and care for children.

"That has a knock on effect as it's also likely that people working part-time are less likely to apply for promotion. We are therefore, keen to understand this better and to find ways to make this easier.

"Although our gender pay is below the national average, we know we have some work to do to bridge this gap."

The force has already implemented a number of steps in an attempt to even the rate of pay between men and women.

Firstly, they have signed up to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's campaign, 'working forward' campaign, seeing the force pledge to improve the workplace for pregnant women and new parents.

Recruitment is also under way to attempt to recruit ‘a workforce that better reflects our communities’, this includes widely advertising vacant role and using apprenticeships, said a spokesman.

A spokesman from the force explained: "We need to understand more about how we can work in a much more agile way, over and above our current family friendly policies such as shared parental leave and paternity leave.

"We also need to better explore and promote other ways of working in senior roles – such as job sharing and part-time arrangements, to encourage more women to seek promotion.

"Similarly our senior people will provide mentoring and coaching opportunities as well as other forms of development, again to encourage women to pursue promotion opportunities."