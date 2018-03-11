The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 33-year-old man is behind bars after causing a crash involving two other cars in Woodville.

Carl Price, of Sun Street, Woodville, admitted a long list of offences which included motoring ones, as well as racially abusing a police officer.

Price appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court to admit six charges.

He admitted causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Derby, on July 1. The court also heard this was racially aggravated.

Just two weeks later Price was driving a black Fiat Punto in Hartshorne Road, Woodville, on July 15, the court heard.

Price’s Punto crashed into a stationary Ford Fiesta which then crashed into a blue Ford Focus. He failed to report the accident, which happened at 11.35pm, to police within 24 hours and in court he admitted failing to stop after the crash.

When police caught up with him, a breath test revealed he was driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The next day he was caught causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Derby, on July 16, the court was told.

He also admitted breaching a community order.

Price was jailed for six months and a week because the court heard his crimes involved a public order offence in a hospital against police officers doing their job.

The court also found that the offence was motivated wholly or partly by hostility towards persons of a particular sexual orientation.

Price was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and banned from driving for three years.