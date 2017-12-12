The video will start in 8 Cancel

A local church group is preparing to hold a special coffee morning to raise money for charity.

Woodville Methodist Church will hold the event on Saturday, November 25, from 10.30am until midday and organisers say anyone is welcome.

Several stalls will be on display, with visitors able to sample anything from cakes to preserves or get a unique gift for a loved one ready for Christmas. Cups of coffee and mince pies will also be on the menu.

The event will be held to raise money for Action for Children, which works with more than 300,000 children nationwide who face disadvantages in life, from disability to neglect.

A spokesman from the church said: "Action for Children has been working in partnership with the Methodist Church for 148 years to give society's most vulnerable and neglected children and young people the support they need."