Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scout group originally set up by the clergyman father of late Hollywood actor John Hurt is hoping to raise £10,000 towards urgently needed facelift work on its 50-year-old headquarters.

Cracks in the walls of the hut used by the 1st Woodville St Stephens Scouts are growing while the original electrics need rewiring in the kitchen, which is itself in need of a major revamp.

It is hoped the refurbishment would ensure better facilities for its youngsters while generating more income by hiring the building out to community groups.

(Image: 1st Woodville St Stephens Scout Group)

Now scout leaders are appealing for help, having already raised - with the assistance of free labour - £4,500 of the £10,000 target through donations and fund-raising to help rewire the hut, in Rose Hill, Woodville.

The rest of the money will be used to create a disabled toilet and rid the porch roof of asbestos, as well as bring the hut up to scratch.

The 1st Woodville St Stephens Scout Group was set up by Reverend Arnold Hurt in 1945, who was at the time the local vicar at the church. He was the father of late Hollywood actor Sir John Hurt.

(Image: 1st Woodville St Stephens Scout Group)

The BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated star, best known for his roles in Alien and The Elephant Man, grew up in Woodville, when his clergyman father became the vicar of St Stephen's Church.

He remained there until 1952, leaving when John turned 12. John Hurt died in January 2017 at the age of 77.

However, John was never a member of the movement due to his strict upbringing.

The scouts moved into their current brick-built building in 1968 and very little has changed since then. The group now boasts 90 children in its scouts, cubs and beavers sections.

Julie Faulkes, assistant cub leader at 1st Woodville St Stephens Scout Group, said: “Our hut is very old and in desperate need of refurbishment. We have had fantastic support so far from local businesses such as Neville Lumb who has generously donated sanitary ware and plumbing and Swadlincote-based Chameleon School of Construction have kindly donated their students' labour.

“We are really struggling with help with the kitchen. We would really love a new electric oven as our current oven cannot be used as it trips out the electrics so this limits what we can provide our young people and families.

(Image: 1st Woodville St Stephens Scout Grou)

“We want to rent it out to the local community but won’t do that until it is refitted.

“We will still use it as it has always been like this, so we know no different really. We have heating and hot water, it desperately needs a lick of paint.”

Leaders are now appealing for kitchen cupboards rather than a new kitchen, to help keep the costs down.