Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A singer and comedian from Woodville who once worked with funnyman Sir Ken Dodd has paid tribute to a "true gentleman" following the death of the comic legend at the age of 90.

Marc Bolton worked alongside Doddy in the 1990s, and their paths crossed again just two years ago as part of a reunion in Blackpool.

Mr Bolton, who started his singing and comedy act in 1991, worked alongside Sir Ken in the mid-1990s when he was asked to be the support act during the comedian's two-day stand-up stint at The Stardust, in Bardon, Coalville.

Sir Ken was born in 1927, the son of a coal merchant in Liverpool, starting his long comedy career in 1954.

In the 1960s, he made it into the Guinness Book of Records for telling 1,500 jokes in three and a half hours.

(Image: Marc Bolton)

He was performing his legendary lengthy shows until late last year. Mr Bolton recalled that his show was only intended to last one and a half hours at The Stardust - but Doddy was still going strong hours later.

The 44-year-old said: "We went on before him and then made the mistake of sticking around afterwards. He was only meant to do an hour-and-a-half but ended up doing nearly four hours. So we were unable to leave from backstage. We wanted to watch him but by the second night we made a swift exit.

"He was an absolute pleasure to watch."

In 2016, Mr Bolton and the comedian met for a second time in Blackpool.

He said: "I met him in Blackpool at the Viva Cabaret bar for a reunion for those who had worked the summers in Blackpool.

"He was a complete true gentleman, a total professional on stage and a true gentleman off stage. He also had a fantastic memory. He was a bit like (late comedian) Bob Monkhouse for his memory. His fans always came first.

"When we worked with him he made sure we had everything we needed in our dressing room. He came to our dressing room and introduced himself, not the other way around."

Sir Ken received a knighthood last year.

He had recently been released from hospital following six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.

On Friday, he had married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at their house, the same one he grew up in, in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash. He died two days later.

Mr Bolton said: "I saw some friends had put something on their Facebook wall about his death. It was devastating. I couldn’t believe it."

Sir Ken was a familiar face on television throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. After he was acquitted of tax fraud following a 23-day trial in 1989, he won a British Comedy Lifetime Achievement Award as well as being voted Top Variety Performer in 1993.

He was also well known for his signature tune Happiness, released in 1964. His single Tears was the third highest-selling song of the 1960s in Britain, beaten only by two Beatles singles.