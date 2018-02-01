The video will start in 8 Cancel

A long-awaited £225 million plan to slash journey times on the A38 could start within three years, it has been revealed.

Highways chiefs have today, February 1, revealed how the project will help Burton commuters travelling to the M1 and through Derbyshire.

Derby's Kingsway, Markeaton and Little Eaton roundabouts will be replaced by two underpasses and a flyover.

It is thought this will cut congestion on the A38 by separating long-distance drivers from those on shorter routes.

Project manager Graham Littlechild, of Highways England, which has designed the plan, said: "Following our consultation held in 2015 we carefully considered all feedback to select the best possible options to take forward as our preferred route.

"This process has been detailed and time consuming, but this has been necessary to ensure we make the correct decision.

"Once complete, this scheme will alleviate three key bottlenecks for those travelling through Derbyshire on the A38."

There will be another consultation period later this year, when Highways England - the Government's major roads department - will ask for views on a more-detailed design.

It will then submit a formal planning application to get the green light for the scheme

If planning approval is granted, construction could start in 2020/21.

In the 1970s, similar plans were rejected because of their visual impact on nearby parkland.

A public consultation in 2003 backed revised plans – but the funding was never secured.