Rebuilding work costing £730,000 on Repton's new village hall is expected to start within the next few months, the parish council has revealed.

The current hall in Askew Grove will be demolished and a new one will be built in its place. Members of the village hall committee say it is "well past its 25-year design life" and one of the columns inside the building is suffering from rot.

It has also been said the current hall wastes a lot of energy and is very expensive to heat.

The rebuild is set to cost £730,000 and more than £300,000 has already been raised by local residents with fund-raising events and grants.

The rest of the money will come from a public works loan, and will be repaid by residents in the village, who voted in favour of a £20 a year increase in their council tax last year.

A public works loan is awarded by the government and comes from the National Loans Fund. The Public Loan Works Board issues loans to local authorities and other specified bodies for works in local communities, such as the proposed plans in Repton.

The original village hall in High Street opposite St Wystan's School was destroyed by a fire in 1960. It was then replaced with the current building in 1973. The hall is run by the Repton Village Hall Management Committee.

A spokesman for the council said: "The Parish Council has now completed the application for borrowing approval for a loan to assist with rebuilding the village hall.

"The forms have been sent to our local association, Derbyshire Association for Local Councils, and will then be forwarded to the Department for Communities and Local Government.

"It is hoped that the funds will be available for work to start in the next few months."