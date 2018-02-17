Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A workaholic who used to say his five a day comprised 'three cigars and two cans of energy drinks' has turned his life around after a health scare forced to make drastic changes.

Tony Forster was dedicated to his business but when he technically "died" on the operating table he knew he could not to live his life as he was doing.

Here he reveals how he went from living on takeaways and '40 fags a day' to enjoying a healthy lifestyle.

Tony was dedicated to his successful railway equipment recycling business and used to work 60 to 70 hours some weeks but soon his dedication started to have a major impact on his health.

The self-proclaimed workaholic, of Thorney Lanes, Hoar Cross, was not looking after himself, living on takeaways and smoking 30 Hamlet cigars and 40 cigarettes in just one day

Weighing in at a hefty 17 stone, suffering a heart attack when he was just 53 that made him decide to give up work for good.

While on the operating table he technically died and had to have heart surgery but the lack of challenge and sitting at home did not do him any good either.

That was when he knew he needed to change and he gave up smoking and his bad eating habits for his new, healthier lifestyle.

Now aged 58-year-old, he said: "I used to smoke 30 Hamlet cigars a day and 40 cigarettes and because I didn't eat much as I was always working.

"I would buy a takeaway and would get that at about 10pm. I would keep myself going by smoking and drinking coffee.

"With nothing much to fill the void after I retired and lack of challenges that make me tick, I sat around living on toast and dripping, putting on weight and heading for depression.

"My 'five a day' was three cigars and two cans of energy drinks. I was told at the hospital that my body was not a temple but a tip.

"It was a real eye-opener and I thought 'what an idiot' I had been.

"I have always been a determined type of person to do what I did. I have always been driven to achieve and get things done but now I felt worthless and I couldn't do anything.

"I couldn't just sit there, I missed the challenge of work so I bought myself a bike and started cycling.

"I took up golf at Branston Golf and Country Club and I enjoyed the challenge. It brought out the competitive side in me.

"I started doing training for golf such as Pilates and I took it on myself to learn to play as a new hobby. I had never felt so fit.

"At Branston Club's gym Phil Mead took me in hand with a stepping and rowing fitness programme and I set myself the challenge of losing weight and getting good at golf.

"In just over a year I'd lost more than 60lbs dropping from 17 stone to 12st 10lbs and I'd given up smoking. But its cost me a bomb in new clothes."

However, after all his hard work, Tony was delivered a major blow when he had a mini-stroke while driving home from a Derby County football game.

"He believes that the medication he was taking for his heart may have led to the stroke and it was just "bad luck".

As his lifestyle had become so healthy, he also had to wait longer for an MRI scan to see if the blood clot had disappeared.

However, that has not stopped him on his fitness quest as Tony has even completed a triathlon and climbed Helvellyn, England's third highest mountain, with his son Nathan, who came back from his home in Sweden to take on the challenge with his dad.

The father-of-four said: "I got back on my bike and started doing all of the exercise again. I put on a few pounds over Christmas but I am getting them off.

"I feel much better for it and I just need my next challenge now. I completed a triathlon in September and I am ticking things off my list now.

"I never thought I would be able to climb Helvellyn as we used to take the children to the Lake District when they were young and I struggled to go up a flight of stairs."

Now as he looks back, he realises he used to make excuses for not getting healthy and is encouraging others not to make the same mistakes.

He said: "I used to make excuses, saying I was too busy, but you have just got to do it. I hear people saying it and I say you do not get many people wishing they had done more hours at work.

"Once you have had a heart attack the damage is done. Now 25 per cent of my heart is dead. It is hard seeing people smoking and thinking that if they only realised what they were doing.

"Don't make excuses and just go for it. I have abused my body and nearly died a rich man. I felt that my time was coming. I got to the stage that it was starting to kill me so I put my business up for sale. I realised I was hardly seeing my children.

"I am starting to enjoy life now and I still eat nice food. I enjoy healthy food."

As Tony looks to the future he has plenty to be excited about, already the grandfather of one, his daughter is expecting twins later this year.

Tony's diet before his life-style change

Before Tony decided he needed to do something about his weight he would grab some toast as he left the house for work at 6am. Throughout the day he would get through three big jugs of coffee as well as half-a-dozen full fat Red Bulls.

If he had a chance to stop during the day someone would run out to get some bacon butties and he would smoke 30 Hamlet cigars and 40 cigarettes a day.

One his way home from work, at 11pm, he would grab a takeaway from the fish and chip shop or Chinese for his dinner.

Tony's diet now

Tony has completely turned his diet around and has even knocked smoking on the head.

He has swapped his snacks for nuts such as almonds and walnuts mixed in with fruit as well as tucking in to crunchy lettuce with humus instead of crisps.

Tony enjoys being in the kitchen and cooking up a stir-fry with salmon. He eats wholemeal foods for slow release energy and still enjoys a bacon sandwich once a week but with grilled bacon and brown bread.

Oily fish is also a big part of his diet as well as making sure he drinks three litres of water a day.