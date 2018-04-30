Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scores of people attended the National Memorial Arboretum to remember those who have died while at work.

To mark Workers Memorial Day, on Saturday, April 28, trade unions, campaign groups, representatives from the Labour Party and other guests gathered at the Alrewas site to pay their respects and lay wreaths.

The event was hosted by East Staffordshire Trades Union Council and is recognised across the world, with this year's theme concentrating on the benefits of working in a unionised workplace.

Secretary of East Staffordshire Trade Union Council William Walker said: "The service was again very poignant and moving despite the rain.

"It is vitally important that we continue to honour the lives of all those who have died at work in the struggle for better health and safety. Yet in 2018 it is astounding to think that more people die at work each year than in wars.

"This year's message was simple and that is that unionised workplace's are safer workplaces. Endless academies studies show that where there is an organised and recognised trade union in the workplace with a designated health and safety representative the number of industrial accidents are significantly lower compared to where there is no recognised trade union."

One woman laying a wreath was Elaine Pritchard, a businesswoman from Burton who owns Caittom Publishing, a freelance writing service provider in Goodwood Close, Stretton.

Mrs Pritchard remembered her great, great grandfather who is a former miner who lost his life while on a shift at Reservoir Colliery, in Moira, at the age of 66.