Bosses in the workplace play a crucial role in our lives, with some being as close as a best friend and others worth crossing the street to avoid.

But, regardless of what end of the friendship scale you share with your boss, it's always best to keep on their good side.

So when it comes to the dress code, how much say do they have on what you wear?

Clearly, when working for a company that requires a set uniform, like in a kitchen or as a Police officer, there is very little room for manoeuvre.

But Cambridge philosopher Clare Chambers told the BBC that rules become more contentious when they to "professional dress", and especially if they become specific.

Each employer will usually set their own parameters, including what you can and should wear, such as ties and jackets, and what you should not wear, like shorts and excessive jewellery.

Ms Chambers says that there is a two-fold test if your employer is trying to enforce a dress code that you are not comfortable with.

There are two questions you should ask yourself - whether it is harmful or uncomfortable, and is it discriminatory?

Other factors are taken into account is the nature of the dress code and what impact it could have on those abiding by it.

For example, asking a religious man to shave facial hair may be taken as invasive, while asking a women to wear high heels could cause back, foot and joint issues.

Ms Chambers believes that public employers have additional obligations, "to ensure that the dress code does not exclude specific groups and that all citizens have an equal opportunity to be employed".

So, on the extreme end of the scale, could an employer demand you to work completely naked?

The simple answer is no. This would be deemed as invasive, uncomfortable and harmful.

An employer's dress code must not be discriminatory in respect of the protected characteristics in the Equality Act 2010 for age, disability, gender reassignment, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

So, bosses are allowed to explicitly state a particular dress code that employees must follow in the job contract, but they need to be reasonable and lawful.