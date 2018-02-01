The video will start in 8 Cancel

The often secret world of badgers is to be the subject of an illuminating talk in Burton.

Phillip Playford is set to give an informative and illustrated talk entitled Badgers, It's Not All Black And White.

It will cover the ecology of the badger, threats faced by badgers, including problems they can cause, along with some funny stories and anecdotes.

It will be part of the WEA (Workers' Educational Association) Something Different talks and is set to be held at Support Staffordshire, The Voluntary Services Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from 2.15pm to 3.45pm on Wednesday, February 7.

Anyone is welcome to attend and admission costs £4.50 per session, which is payable on the day and includes light refreshments. Access to the venue is available through Sainsbury's car park.

More information is available from Sylvia Clifford on 01283 536250 or by emailing secretary@burtonwea.org.uk