Plastic straws will be banned at this year's Y Not Festival in Derbyshire as organisers bid to phase out the use of disposable plastic all together by 2021.

The Derbyshire festival has joined more than 60 others looking to eliminate plastic straws on-site this summer before a full plastic ban in three years' time.

The campaign will also see Y Not's website "wrapped in plastic" for 24 hours, showcasing key facts and important messages about the impact single-use plastic has on the environment.

Y Not, which is part of the Association of Independent Festivals, says it wants festival-goers to think "re-use" and not "single use".

Event organiser at Y Not Festival, Simon Mawbey, said: "As part of a wider plan to become more environmentally friendly over the next couple of years, this year we'll be phasing out the use of plastic straws on site.

"This year we're also cracking down on single-use plastics across site."

The move comes after the Government proposed a new ban on single-use plastic products.

Ministers are hoping this will have a similar effect to carrier bag scheme when charges were introduced to stop so many going to landfill. Since October 2015 - when the 5p charges came into effect - more than nine billion fewer plastic bags have been used and therefore disposed of in England, figures show.

Examples of single-use plastic items at festivals include:

Plastic drinks bottles

Plastic straws

Glitter

Plastic food trays

Cable ties

Toiletry bottles such as hand-wash, shower gel, etc.

The number of independent festivals signed up to the campaign is 61, with no members choosing to opt out.

Running from July 26 to 29, Y Not is set to welcome the likes of The Libertines, Manic Street Preachers, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Kaiser Chiefs and The Wombats to Pikehall in Derbyshire.

It was recently announced that English indie rock band Razorlight, who are best known for their 2006 single "America", would also be taking centre stage at this years festivities.

