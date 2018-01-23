Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Derbyshire festival that turned into a grim mud bath at last year's event has announced it will be at a new site for 2018.

Y Not Festival will this time take place just a mile away at Aston Hill Farm, which is next to to the old site on Mouldridge Lane, north of Ashbourne.

The event, in Pikehall, was last year called off a day early, on August 2, following torrential downpours and strong winds.

The event will also have "clearer routes for festival-goers and improved access for service vehicles", according to organisers.

Former Burton Mail reporter Scott Groom was one of the music fans caught up in last year's chaos.

Mr Groom was hoping to see the top acts the Vaccines and Two Door Cinema Club, but was disappointed to hear both bands would not play following three days of torrential rain and more forecast at the time, which turned the site into a mud-bath.

Festival organiser Simon Mawbey said: "We understand how important it is to keep the public informed every step of the way and so we hope they are reassured by the improvements being made for this year, including our new site at Aston Hill Farm."

The festival organisers have also said the new site “increases the suitability and improves the number of access points for vehicles” as well as "very clear routes between the campsites and arena for all festival goers".

CCTV will also be added around the site with car parks immediately accessible from the nearby A5102.

The number of staff on the site will also be increased, including a change to how they will be briefed by organisers.

The 2018 festival is set to take place from July 27 to July 29 with tickets expected to be on sale in the coming weeks.