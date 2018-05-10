Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lucky Leicestershire National Lottery winner is a secret millionaire-in-waiting - but is yet to claim the prize.

Bosses at Camelot, who run the National Lottery, are trying to track down the person who bought a ticket in the county which won a million pounds on the Lotto Millionaire raffle on April 25.

The owner of the ticket, with winning code LIME 8626 7592, has 180 days – until October 22 - to claim the cash.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "We're eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody's life.

"We're urging everyone who bought a Lotto ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.