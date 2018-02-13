The video will start in 8 Cancel

A creepy wax doll dating back more than 150 years is set fetch hundreds of pounds at auction.

The rare doll was given as a Christening gift back in 1866 and is expected to spark interest when it goes under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall.

It has remained in the same family for a century-and-a-half and will be sold on February 22 - for a predicted price of £200 and £300.

Charles Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers said: "The doll came to us in a fairly mundane rectangular box but, when we opened it up, revealed within was this remarkable wax doll.

"Dolls like this were made by pouring wax into a mould.

"The benefit of working in wax for early doll makers was that the wax could be tinted to make beautiful, realistic skin tones.

"However, wax can be fragile when subjected to temperature change, so other more practical materials superseded it."

Mr Hanson said the doll remains in good condition, despite being made 100 years before the England football team's 1966 world cup win.

He continued: "The doll we uncovered is English with piercing blue eyes and soft blonde hair.

"Her arms and legs are in good condition and her face has a gentle but somewhat serious expression.

"It's wonderful to see her wearing her original red shoes.

"She's been beautifully cared for through the generations and would appear to have her contemporary dress on with pink silk waist ribbon.

"The doll is in remarkable condition, given its age. We would expect it to make £200 to £300 at auction."

The wax doll will be sold at Hansons' Toys, Trains, Railway, Dolls and Teddies Auction on Thursday, February 22.

Anybody who thinks they might have a hidden gem that could fetch a pretty penny can learn about free valuations at Hansons by emailing dwilsonturner@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or calling 01283 733988.