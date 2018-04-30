Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing firm's academy is now looking for its next set of new recruits from the Burton and South Derbyshire area.

Ambitious recruits to the Taylor Wimpey North Midlands team are setting themselves up for a career in the housebuilding industry, thanks to the training offered at the region’s sales academy, said a spokesman.

The six-month course brings together people from a range of backgrounds with the aim of producing professional, well-rounded sales executives capable of working at any Taylor Wimpey development across the North Midlands, he said.

Those who are accepted into the sales academy will complete a series of modules that cover the key skills required to help homebuyers find their ideal property and complete the purchase.

Sales executive Molly Stephens is one of the most recent graduates. She previously worked as an apprentice negotiator at an estate agency and loved selling new build homes but did not have the experience required to go straight into a sales office job.

She said: “When I saw Taylor Wimpey advertising the ‘trainee sales executive’ job it really appealed to me because I knew I could learn everything thoroughly. In my time at the sales academy, I was trained very well and I absolutely love the job. The team there are fantastic - everyone works together, which I love. There are a lot of courses which you can sign up for at the academy if you feel there is anywhere you can improve, and everyone is so helpful and supportive."

Carl Cooke, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “The sales academy is designed to give our trainees a thorough introduction to the world of selling new build homes. The result is that those who complete the course are ready to get to work at any one of our developments straight away.

“The recent recruits have been eager to learn and have really thrown themselves into the job. I’m confident they will become important parts of the regional team. If you’re interested in joining them, get in touch with us today.”

To find out more about the Taylor Wimpey Sales Academy and how to join, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/careers/our-business/sales-and-marketing/sales-academy