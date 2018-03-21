Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fierce row after Linton residents claimed a child could be killed outside the village school if the parking problems are not resolved soon has led to many readers having their say.

Now parents and residents alike have been weighing in on the disagreement, after the Burton Mail reported on the issues.

Problem parking has been causing concerns for residents and parents dropping their children off at Linton Primary School, police were told at the latest Linton Safer Neighbourhood meeting.

School head teacher, Catherine Hollis, said the problem of parking outside the school was no worse than any other school, adding her staff urge parents not to park on kerbs or across driveways.

She said the school issues advice to parents in its weekly newsletter and asked parents to be respectful about where they choose to park.

The school's latest newsletter, published on Friday, March 16, included a reminder on parking, saying there was plent of parking space across the road and at the village hall.

People were warned not to park on Main Street or Windsor Road in the village, but when they did they were asked to show some consideration to residents, especially near driveways as residents were finding it "difficult the manoeuvre in and out as cars are blocking driveways and parking too close".

Speaking on the Burton Mail's Facebook page Anne Morris said: "Not only do they park on white lines, they are ruining any area of grass that is near the school. They have no consideration for anyone who lives near the school. Wouldn't it be sensible for the school to ask parents living only a few yards away to walk like we used to with our children?"

Chris Warren added: "Lots of people cannot park near their own homes because of inconsiderate people."

Some parents suggested more use should be made of the nearby village hall car park, which is often empty at the time children are dropped off at school.

Emma Huckerby said: "We live around a mile away, but I drive as I have work once I drop my daughter off. If more made use of the village hall car park, that would help. I drop my daughter there and collect her from there too."

Wendy Clamp added: "It comes down to one thing and that is laziness. There is ample parking at the village hall, which takes five minutes to walk, but unless people can get one footstep away, it's no good. It's not the school's fault; purely parents and guardians. School doesn't tell you to park on pavements if there's not a space."

Andrea Ison said: "This is just ridiculous! There absolutely should be a safe place for parents to drop off their children without any safety issues. I have been challenged by a resident over parking on some waste land, which seems bizarre when it is not taking or blocking anyone's parking space. There should be a car park."