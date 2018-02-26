The video will start in 8 Cancel

Young "butterfly whisperer" and rising Internet star Rebecca Bailey spent the day all of a flutter when she visited Twycross Zoo.

The six-year-old is a growing name in the conservation world, attracting hundreds of fans on YouTube and Twitter because of her love of butterflies.

The Warwickshire youngster has been hailed an inspiration due to her passion for telling the world about butterflies and how to nurture them.

On hand to interview the rising star was Twycross Zoo Conservation Club member, nine-year-old Sidney Hills. The nature-loving duo got up close and personal with a host of spectacular butterflies in the tropical Butterfly Forest exhibit, gaining an insight into the life cycle of the insect.

As a member of the Butterfly Conservation, a national charity headed up by Sir David Attenborough, Rebecca will return to Twycross Zoo this summer for the Big Butterfly Count, a nationwide survey which aims to assess the health of the environment.

Rebecca said: "I had so much fun visiting Twycross Zoo, learning all about its wonderful butterflies. Thank you to Sid for showing me around, me and my mum are already looking forward to coming back and making some more exciting videos."

