A young driver has sustained head injuries after his car hit a tree on country lanes near Uttoxeter.

The man suffered injuries to his face, hand and foot after the crash, which happened between Uttoxeter and Abbots Bromley.

Described as being "in his late teens or early 20s", he had to be put in a neck brace before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

His silver Mazda sustained "quite a lot of damage", ambulance chiefs said, and had to be professionally recovered.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called just after 8am to the junction of Cullamore Lane and the B5013 Abbots Bromley Road, in Gorsty Hill.

"An ambulance attended and treated a man who was described as 'walking wounded' by our crew.

"The driver of the car was out of the vehicle and walking around when we arrived.

"He was given pain relief and put in a neck brace and on spinal board, due to the nature of the collision, as a precauction.

"The injuries he sustained did not appear to have been significant."

Police officers had to close the road for more than an hour while the car was recovered.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "The road was blocked after the accident and was closed until the vehicle was recovered at 9.30am."