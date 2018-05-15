The video will start in 8 Cancel

Teamwork, talent and tractors were on show in equal measure during a day of fun in the sun at the Staffordshire Young Farmers' Annual County Rally.

On Saturday, May 12, scores of young farmers flocked to Overton Farm, in Hollington, to take part in a range of exciting activities and contests.

Jason and Janine Bloor hosted the occasion at the site of their business, JA Bloor Agricultural Services Ltd, where everything from art to agriculture came under the judges' microscopes.

Competitions ranged from floral art, handicraft and technical design to traditional farming skills such as sheep shearing and tractor handling.

Sheepdog agility trials were complimented with a human equivalent, during which the young farmers comically assumed the roles of their canine companions.

Cow milking, bale tossing and, for the more adventurous, a "total wipe-out" assault course were among other attractions - along with the traditional young farmers' tug of war.

Competitors were also challenged to handle agricultural vehicles and take part in a soap box rally, won by Jason Flanaghan from Cheadle.

Another important part of the day for Jason and Janine was to support Beau Machin, six, who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

As previously reported in the Uttoxeter Advertiser, his family are currently raising money for a life-changing operation that could help him walk normally for the first time.

The youngster and his twin brother, Seth, took part in driving a Takeuchi digger and were cheered on by lots of eager supporters to Beau’s cause.

Janine said: "We would like to thank everyone who donated and are so proud to have raised £550 for [parents] Georgina and Andy Machin’s campaign.

"We will not stop at this and aim to keep the donations coming in for Beau when we provide free homemade cakes and teas on our trade stand at the Staffordshire County Show in a couple of weeks."

JA Bloor Agricultural Services Ltd sells second-hand equipment and new tractors, plant, machinery and parts. It also provides hire services.