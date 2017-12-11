Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "well-known and loved" young man has died after he was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Barton under Needwood.

Jacob Elliot Brown, known as Jake, from Dunstall, died in the early hours of Thursday, December 7, almost a month after his car was involved in a collision with a Range Rover on Saturday, November 11.

The 21-year-old was driving a Toyota Starlet. Staffordshire Police said they were called to the B5016 Barton Gate at around 7.25pm and Jake was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. He died there last week.

In a statement released by police, his family paid tribute. A spokesman for Jake's family said: "Jake was a well-known and loved young man in the community. He was a student at John Taylor High School and then at the JCB Academy. He also studied at Loughborough University.

"Jake spent the majority of his youth training and playing at Burton Rugby Club. He was also a keen skier and was due to study for his instructor's qualification early next year.

"He will be sadly missed by the family, his daughter Faith, and his friends."

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Jake's family at this difficult time. They are receiving care and support from family and friends and have asked for their privacy to be respected while they come to terms with their loss."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle travelling along Main Street towards Barton Gate, or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to call the police non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 724 of November 11.