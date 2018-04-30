Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people are being invited to blow their own trumpet at a free open day in South Derbyshire.

Children and teenagers who are learning a wind or brass instrument are being urged to make some noise at a free open evening run by the South Derbyshire Music Centre, a registered charity which offers music opportunities.

With children of all ages coming from miles around to attend twice-weekly band and choir evenings at the William Allitt School, in Newhall, organisers said the day was a chance for young people who are currently learning an instrument to play with others.

South Derbyshire Music Centre director Philip King said: "If you're learning an instrument the best way of making progress is to play with other people – and it's much more fun too.

"We have qualified music tutors at our centre and we're proud of the service we can offer, especially in an area of the curriculum where schools everywhere are seeing cutbacks in favour of subjects deemed more important.

"Music has been my life and it makes such a massive difference to young people when they get a chance to play with other people, make friends and do something that's purely about bringing joy to others and to themselves.

"So please, if you're learning an instrument and you want to see what we're all about, come down to the school at 6pm on May 1 – and don't forget to bring your instrument with you. Those interested in joining Junior Voices or our Youth Choir are also welcome."

South Derbyshire Music Centre has a membership of more than 200 children and young people on its books, with bands and choirs for all abilities. There is also a thriving adults section including the cantabile choir and community choir.

The open day is happening at the William Allitt School today, Tuesday, May 1, from 6pm to 7pm.

There will be free tea and coffee for parents/carers and an informal concert at 6.30pm.